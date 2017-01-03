Tuesday 3 January 2017 | RSS

 
    State Bank of India blocks Paytm mobile wallet transfers

    State Bank of India has stopped its customers from transferring money into Paytm mobile wallets, instead encouraging them to make use of its own State Bank Buddy service. The move was announced via Twitter in response to a customer complaint. The move follows the government’s withdrawal of Rs 500 (US$7) and Rs 1,000 ($14) notes in India in November last year. Paytm processed 1bn transactions in 2016, the mobile payment provider reveals in a blog post.

