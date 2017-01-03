Tuesday 3 January 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Samsung Pay added to Galaxy A phones

    Samsung has unveiled its latest mid-range Galaxy A series of smartphones, which all come equipped with support for Samsung Pay mobile payments. The Galaxy A series includes a 5.7-inch A7 and a 5.2-inch A5, which both include embedded secure elements, as well as a smaller 4.7-inch A3 device. The new smartphones will be available in Russia this month, with expansion to global markets to follow.

    Published 3 January 2017

