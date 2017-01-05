Thursday 5 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    ‘Multi-factor fusion engine’ offers biometric authentication choice

    News in brief

    A new biometric authentication solution that offers smartphone, tablet and PC owners a choice of fingerprint or facial recognition has been unveiled. The “multi-factor biometric fusion engine” from US firm Synaptics allows users to choose how to authenticate based on personal preference or what is most convenient, such as choosing facial recognition when they are wearing gloves but fingerprint recognition at other times.

    Filed by Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 5 January 2017, 15:24

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     