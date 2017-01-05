‘Multi-factor fusion engine’ offers biometric authentication choice

A new biometric authentication solution that offers smartphone, tablet and PC owners a choice of fingerprint or facial recognition has been unveiled. The “multi-factor biometric fusion engine” from US firm Synaptics allows users to choose how to authenticate based on personal preference or what is most convenient, such as choosing facial recognition when they are wearing gloves but fingerprint recognition at other times.
