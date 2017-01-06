Honda unveils in-vehicle payment service for fuel and parking at CES 2017

Honda is conducting the first proof-of-concept demonstration of its in-vehicle payments platform at the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas. The service allows drivers to pay for parking and fuel with a touch of a button on the vehicle dashboard.

The auto manufacturer is showcasing the latest developments of its partnership with Visa that was first established in February 2016 to enable a variety of in-vehicle payment experiences through Visa Checkout. The demonstration on show at CES makes use of fuel pumps from Gilbarco Veeder-Root and smart parking meters from IPS Group.

“Developed by Honda Developer Studio, the fuel and parking proof-of-concepts offer a quick and seamless in-vehicle payment solution, delivered through smartphone integrations,” Honda says.

“Drivers are notified that they can pay for fuel or parking when they are near a smart parking meter or fuel pump. Depending on the services, the purchase amount is displayed in the dashboard and drivers confirm payment with the touch of a button.”

A video shows how the parking process will work:

Honda is currently in discussion with a “number of other companies” to develop “various innovative payment processes or other car-based transactions”, the company adds.

“Payments have evolved from physical plastic cards to a digital, mobile wallet and Honda sees this as an opportunity to bring this technology into the car to pay for services from the comfort of one’s own car,” says John Moon, developer relations lead at Honda Developer Studio.

“Turning the car into a platform for payments offers a nearly endless array of ways for automakers, drivers, merchants and other infrastructure companies to completely transform tasks that are tied to cars in some shape or form,” adds Visa’s Avin Arumugam.

Earlier this week, Volkswagen Financial Services AG, the financial services division of German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen Group, announced it had bought mobile payment platform PayByPhone to “highly increase” its involvement in mobile payments around the world and to establish a “separate business field around the theme of parking”.

Last year, Ford announced a service to allow its car owners to make transactions from their vehicle for services such as car parking using FordPay, a virtual wallet that stores payment details on their mobile phone.