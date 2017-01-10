Biometric smartphones double in a year

News in brief

The number of smartphone models incorporating biometric technology has more than doubled in the last year, a report by Acuity Market Intelligence says. Some 87 smartphone vendors introduced 346 biometric smartphones in the past year, bringing the total number introduced since 2013 to 549, more than double the 200 models Acuity reported a year ago. Nearly one billion biometric smartphones are currently in use, Acuity adds, representing 40% of the global smartphone market.