    Global mobile payment market to hit US$780bn in 2017

    The global mobile payment market will reach US$780bn by the end of 2017, amounting to an annual increase of 25.8%, research firm TrendForce predicts. More than 60% of smartphones shipped worldwide this year will feature NFC, while over 50% of smartphones shipped worldwide will feature fingerprint recognition, the company adds.

