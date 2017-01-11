Wednesday 11 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Mattel includes NFC in AI for kids

    Toy maker Mattel has unveiled an NFC-enabled, voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant for children. Aristotle is compatible with Amazon Alexa and can answer a child’s questions, sing lullabies and play games with them using NFC-enabled toys. “Imagine what happens with Hot Wheels and Thomas the Train when you have this connected hub,” Robb Fujioka, Mattel’s chief products officer, told Fast Company.

