Mattel includes NFC in AI for kids

Toy maker Mattel has unveiled an NFC-enabled, voice-activated artificial intelligence assistant for children. Aristotle is compatible with Amazon Alexa and can answer a child’s questions, sing lullabies and play games with them using NFC-enabled toys. “Imagine what happens with Hot Wheels and Thomas the Train when you have this connected hub,” Robb Fujioka, Mattel’s chief products officer, told Fast Company.
