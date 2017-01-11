PCI expands protections for mobile payments

News in brief

The PCI Security Standards Council has updated its card production and provisioning standard to expand protections for mobile payments. PCI Card Production and Provisioning Security Requirements Version 2.0 “extends and adds to existing physical and logical security requirements for vendors that perform cloud-based host card emulation or secure element provisioning services; manage over-the-air personalisation, life cycle management and preparation of personalisation data; or manage associated cryptographic keys,” PCI says.