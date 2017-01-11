Visa promotes contactless payments with gold prize draw

Wednesday 11 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Visa cardholders are being automatically entered into a lucky draw for the chance to win one million Thai Baht (US$28,100) worth of gold whenever they use their contactless card or Samsung Pay at more than 20 retail chains across Thailand. The promotion will run until the end of March 2017, with the winner announced on 12 May. Samsung Pay launched in Thailand earlier this month.

