Samsung Pay to get AI assistant?

News in brief

Samsung is to add a virtual assistant called Bixby to Samsung Pay, a Samsung Pay Beta page seen by Galaxy Club reveals. “It’s unclear how exactly it’ll work, but we’re hoping you’ll be able to say something along the lines of, ‘Bixby, send $30 to Carlos’,” Sammobile reports. The beta page also hints at the upcoming launch of the Samsung Pay Mini online payments app that was unveiled in May 2016.