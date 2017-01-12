Samsung Pay to get AI assistant?

Samsung is to add a virtual assistant called Bixby to Samsung Pay, a Samsung Pay Beta page seen by Galaxy Club reveals. “It’s unclear how exactly it’ll work, but we’re hoping you’ll be able to say something along the lines of, ‘Bixby, send $30 to Carlos’,” Sammobile reports. The beta page also hints at the upcoming launch of the Samsung Pay Mini online payments app that was unveiled in May 2016.
- PayPal extends NFC payments with Discover
- European Central Bank calls for Europe-wide P2P mobile payments by end of 2017
- Vehicle recognition used in ad campaign
- Guide explains key concepts of tokenization
