Mastercard sizes up data sharing

A patent filed by Mastercard shows how it could use data from purchase histories to infer information about the cardholder that could be used, subject to privacy controls, to let merchants tailor pricing of products and services to the individual. The patent uses the concept of charging heavier passengers more to travel on transportation services, but Mastercard says it “may also be applicable to any context that requires the knowledge of the account holder’s physical size”.
