NFC included in Nintendo Switch controller

News in brief

Detachable Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo’s long-awaited new games console Switch will include an NFC reader and writer to exchange data with Amiibo toys, Venturebeat reports. The NFC-enabled figurines were launched in 2014 by Nintendo, and appear in a range of games as playable characters that can be trained and gain skills the more a user interacts with them. Switch will be released on March 3.