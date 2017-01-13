NFC included in Nintendo Switch controller

Detachable Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo’s long-awaited new games console Switch will include an NFC reader and writer to exchange data with Amiibo toys, Venturebeat reports. The NFC-enabled figurines were launched in 2014 by Nintendo, and appear in a range of games as playable characters that can be trained and gain skills the more a user interacts with them. Switch will be released on March 3.
