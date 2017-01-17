Mobile payments market worth $3,338bn by 2022

News in brief

The global mobile payments market will reach US$3,388bn by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%, Allied Market Research predicts. “NFC has high growth potential and is anticipated to exhibit CAGR of around 36% during the forecast period,” the firm says. “By mode of transaction, in 2015, SMS accounted for about 54% of the overall payments market share, followed by wireless application protocol (WAP). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.”