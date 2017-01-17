Tuesday 17 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Boon launches in France for Apple Pay users

    News in brief

    France has become the first eurozone country in which consumers with iOS devices can use Wirecard’s Boon service to make purchases with Apple Pay, by adding a virtual Boon card to the mobile payment service. Boon launched in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium in December 2015. It expanded to Spain and Ireland in the same month, and launched in the UK with Apple Pay support in March 2016. Apple Pay launched in France in July 2016.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 17 January 2017, 13:34

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , Trials and live services: , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     