Mercedes Pay mobile payments unveiled for Daimler mobility services

Customers of Daimler’s mobility services will soon be able to use a dedicated Mercedes Pay mobile payments platform, allowing them to “easily and securely pay for mobility offerings and services using their smartphones”, the German automotive giant has announced.

Mercedes Pay will become part of Daimler Mobility Services, which includes the Car2Go car-sharing service and the mytaxi taxi-booking app, and will allow customers to provide their payment details once to be able to use the range of services.

The service is to be launched following the acquisition of PayCash Europe, a mobile payments solutions provider, by Daimler Financial Services AG — Daimler AG’s global financial services provider.

The company says it plans to use the new payment system to facilitate the existing mobility services and “other financing transactions in the future”.

“Mercedes Pay is a fundamental component of our mobility and digitization strategy. Daimler’s new payment system underscores our ambition, as a leading provider of digital mobility services, to make the products and services we offer even more appealing,” adds Bodo Uebber from Daimler AG.