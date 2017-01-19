Singapore commuters to get NFC-enabled transport payment wearables

Commuters in Singapore will soon be able to pay for public transport using an NFC-enabled fitness tracker or smartwatch linked to their EZ-Link transit card. The devices will allow for “fast, convenient and reliable” contactless payments on public transport and at more than 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points, the card issuer says.

The EZ-Link Wearables product line contains the Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker X EZ-Link, designed in collaboration with wearable payments provider Watchdata Technologies, and the Garmin Vivosmart HR with EZ-Link smartwatch in partnership with GPS technology giant Garmin.

“Both devices carry the EZ-Link Cepas purse,” EZ-Link says. “They are also smart health and fitness devices that monitor and record daily activities to support a healthy lifestyle.”

“This collaboration with EZ-Link puts Singapore on the road map as the first country in south-east Asia to offer a contactless payment solution where you can pay for public transport rides with a tap of your wearable on your wrist,” says Al Sundoro, general manager of Garmin South Asia.

The Batman v Superman Fitness Tracker will be available from 24 January 2017, while the Garmin Vivosmart HR will be available at major retailers in Singapore from the end of March.

The move to wearables follows EZ-Link’s support for Samsung Pay in November 2016.