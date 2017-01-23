European payment infrastructure provider EBA Clearing has begun testing an instant payment platform unveiled earlier this month by the European Central Bank, that will allow European consumers to make cross-border mobile P2P payments. Some 28 funding institutions gathered in Milan to mark the start of the testing phase, with an official launch scheduled to take place in November 2017. EBA Clearing is running the test environment in collaboration with payment processor SIA.
- Test for European Central Bank mobile P2P platform
- India to rank states on digital transactions
- HSBC to launch Hong Kong P2P mobile payments app
- Indian mobile wallet adds healthcare services
- Singapore commuters to get NFC-enabled transport payment wearables