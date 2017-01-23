Monday 23 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Test for European Central Bank mobile P2P platform

    European payment infrastructure provider EBA Clearing has begun testing an instant payment platform unveiled earlier this month by the European Central Bank, that will allow European consumers to make cross-border mobile P2P payments. Some 28 funding institutions gathered in Milan to mark the start of the testing phase, with an official launch scheduled to take place in November 2017. EBA Clearing is running the test environment in collaboration with payment processor SIA.

