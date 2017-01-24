Free Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones preloaded with Samsung Pay are being offered to new credit card customers of Mashreq Bank in the UAE, as the mobile payments service launches there through an early access programme with the bank. Customers applying for Mashreq Solitaire, Smart Saver Global or Platinum Elite credit cards are being given the free handset for a limited time.
- Free Galaxy S7 offer for Samsung Pay’s UAE launch
- Chinese third-party payment providers face client cash regulation
- Tesco rolls out mobile payments service across UK
- Rail passengers pilot Bluetooth and geolocation service for ticket-free travel
- Chinese to get cash using face recognition ATMs
Explore: