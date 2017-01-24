Tuesday 24 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Free Galaxy S7 offer for Samsung Pay’s UAE launch

    Free Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones preloaded with Samsung Pay are being offered to new credit card customers of Mashreq Bank in the UAE, as the mobile payments service launches there through an early access programme with the bank. Customers applying for Mashreq Solitaire, Smart Saver Global or Platinum Elite credit cards are being given the free handset for a limited time.

    Published 24 January 2017

