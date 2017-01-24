Tuesday 24 January 2017 | RSS

 
    Pakistan to add payments to National IDs

    Mastercard is to work with the Government of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to introduce a system that will enable Pakistani citizens to use their identity cards to conduct financial transactions. “We are excited to partner with Nadra Technologies to turn the National ID card into a singular touch point for payments and remittances, and thus open up avenues that minimise handling of cash in favour of a more secure electronic payment method,” says Mastercard’s Khalid Elgibali.

    Published 24 January 2017

