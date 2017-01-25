Samsung Pass roll out takes biometrics to the web

News in brief

Consumers with Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge devices can now log into select websites and mobile apps using their fingerprint and Samsung Pass, the biometric authentication service unveiled by Samsung in August 2016. The feature is being added through support for Android 7.0 Nougat, which is currently being rolled out by Samsung, and “will soon be expanded to support mobile banking app integration,” according to the company. The platform also supports iris recognition for authenticating payments through Samsung Pay, but the feature has not been activated yet.