Apple Watch strap to get customisable links?

News in brief

A newly published patent reveals Apple could be working on a strap design for the Apple Watch that will let wearers add extra functions to their device through modular links that connect together. The modular links contain working electronic components to enable features such as a blood pressure sensor or speaker. “The wearable device may receive identifiers from each of the modular functional band links, determine functionality available using the identifiers and communicate with one or more of the modular functional band links to utilise the determine functionality,” the patent reads.