    BMO Harris Bank adds P2P mobile payments

    Customers of BMO Harris Bank in the US can now send and receive money through People Pay, a mobile P2P payments service added to its mobile banking app. “Recipients are not required to bank with BMO Harris Bank, and they are notified via email once the payment has been sent so they can quickly claim the money,” the bank says.

