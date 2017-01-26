Customers of BMO Harris Bank in the US can now send and receive money through People Pay, a mobile P2P payments service added to its mobile banking app. “Recipients are not required to bank with BMO Harris Bank, and they are notified via email once the payment has been sent so they can quickly claim the money,” the bank says.
- BMO Harris Bank adds P2P mobile payments
- Apple Watch strap to get customisable links?
- Apple Pay records 50% growth in 2016, as mobile apps and websites prove most popular
- Scottish commuters to pilot HCE ticketing across subway system
- Australian government pushes for biometrics to replace passports at airports
Explore: