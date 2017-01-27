Indian bank customers to open accounts with eye scans

News in brief

Customers of DCB Bank in India will be able to carry out transactions such as opening a bank account by having their eyes scanned and verified against the country’s Aadhaar biometric ID database. “A bank representative points the camera at the person’s eyes for about three to five seconds and the Aadhaar details are retrieved from the Aadhaar database,” The Economic Times reports. The feature will roll out to nearly 250 branches in the next six months.