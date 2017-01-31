White paper sets out ‘game changer’ role for NFC in public transport ticketing

A 14-page white paper that aims to educate public transport operators, mobile network operators and handset manufacturers on how to implement NFC technology across transportation systems, while ensuring consistent, reliable and efficient performance between devices and mobile ticketing systems, is now available to download from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.

‘NFC-enabled e-Ticketing in Public Transport: Clearing the Route to Interoperability’, produced by the NFC Forum, offers an in-depth introduction to the evolution of public transport ticketing systems before taking a look at the obstacles to NFC in public transport, including the fragmentation caused by contactless specifications.

The document goes on to explore approaches to achieving interoperability and how NFC is a game changer for transport ticketing applications.

Fast deployment

“The advent of global interoperability between NFC-enabled smartphones and existing contactless readers can be a game changer for public transit operators,” the white paper reads. “Interoperability removes important technical roadblocks to relatively fast deployment of mobile ticketing.

“With a contactless infrastructure in place, public transit operators already have the equipment they need for mobile ticketing. Their main task for deploying mobile ticketing will be to write the app for the mobile transport service and decide on the mobile ticket security scheme.”

This white paper has been produced and sponsored by the NFC Forum and has been approved by the NFC World editorial team. You can download this document free of charge from the NFC World Knowledge Centre.