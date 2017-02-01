Wednesday 1 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Irish bank waives fees on contactless transactions

    News in brief

    Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is waiving the transaction fee for all transactions made using contactless cards or NFC mobile devices. “AIB customers are using contactless for more than five million transactions a month and this is continually growing,” the bank says.

    Published 1 February 2017

