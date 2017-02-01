Irish bank waives fees on contactless transactions

Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is waiving the transaction fee for all transactions made using contactless cards or NFC mobile devices. “AIB customers are using contactless for more than five million transactions a month and this is continually growing,” the bank says.
- Apple Pay triples users in 2016 and prepares to launch in Taiwan
- White paper sets out ‘game changer’ role for NFC in public transport ticketing
- Starbucks customers get voice ordering as mobile orders and payments continue to grow
- Indian banks sign up for Aadhaar Pay
