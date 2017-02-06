Young Brits adopting mobile wallets

Monday 6 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Two thirds of 18- to 25-year-olds in the UK (64%) are using a mobile wallet, while only 14% have “no interest” in doing so, research released by social money transfer app Moneymailme reveals. “PayPal seems to remain one of the most frequently used online payment services among 18- to 25-year-olds (52%), while newer entrants to the market like Apple Pay (18%) and Google Wallet (9%) are starting to gain market share,” the company says. Meanwhile, 48% believe cash will become obsolete within 20 years.

    Published 6 February 2017

