Indian mobile wallets seek common QR code

Indian mobile wallet providers have approached the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to identify how to develop a common QR code for NPCI’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform. “A common QR code is important, as it will facilitate e-wallets to have interoperability under the UPI,” Live Mint reports.
