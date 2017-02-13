Tuesday 14 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    India to ‘skip card era’ for mobile payments

    News in brief

    Mobile and digital payments will overtake physical card payments as the predominant non-cash payment mode in India this year, Deloitte India predicts. “Demonetization may well be the catalyst that sees semi-urban and rural markets in India skip the ‘card era’ and leapfrog directly to ‘mobile payments era’,” the research firm says.

    Published 13 February 2017

