Mobile and digital payments will overtake physical card payments as the predominant non-cash payment mode in India this year, Deloitte India predicts. “Demonetization may well be the catalyst that sees semi-urban and rural markets in India skip the ‘card era’ and leapfrog directly to ‘mobile payments era’,” the research firm says.
- Half of US and UK consumers want more chatbots
- Jameson offers prizes with special NFC bottle
- PCI offers guidance for multi-factor authentication
- India to equip half a million ration shops for Aadhaar payments
- India to ‘skip card era’ for mobile payments
Explore: