    News in brief

    Jameson offers prizes with special NFC bottle

    Drinkers of Jameson Irish Whiskey can access prizes and giveaways by tapping their phones against an NFC tag placed on a special edition bottle marking St Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Jameson previously distributed 25,000 NFC bottle holders at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in March 2015.

    13 February 2017

