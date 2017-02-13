Jameson offers prizes with special NFC bottle

Drinkers of Jameson Irish Whiskey can access prizes and giveaways by tapping their phones against an NFC tag placed on a special edition bottle marking St Patrick’s Day in Ireland. Jameson previously distributed 25,000 NFC bottle holders at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in March 2015.
