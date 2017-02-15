Jaguar brings in-car fuel payments to Shell service stations

Luxury car maker Jaguar has begun integrating a mobile payments system into its vehicles, allowing drivers to use PayPal or Apple Pay to pay for fuel at Shell service stations using an app and the touchscreen found inside their vehicle. The service is available in the UK from 15 February and will roll out internationally throughout 2017, with support for Android Pay later this year.

“You can simply arrive into the forecourt, type in the fuel pump you’re actually at, fuel your car, confirm the amount that you’ve put in and drive off,” Jaguar’s Peter Virk says.

“Today we’re obviously showing cashless motoring for paying for fuel, and we’re on a journey of bringing further payments inside the car, such as parking or even a restaurant on the go. The future is cashless motoring in all our Jaguar vehicles.”

‘Simple but secure’

“Rather than using a card at the pump, or queuing in the forecourt shop, owners who install the Shell app can simply drive up to any pump at a Shell service station — initially in the UK and then globally — and use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel they require and pay using PayPal or Apple Pay,” Jaguar says. “Android Pay will be added later in 2017.

“An electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen, so customers can leave the forecourt confident of having paid. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address, so it can be added to accounting or expenses software.”

“Unlike current phone-based payment methods, Shell and Jaguar Land Rover have created a simple but secure customer experience that uses geolocation technology and a cloud-based prepayment check with the PayPal or Apple Pay wallet,” Jaguar adds.

The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be rolled out to additional markets during 2017. It will be available on the Jaguar F-Pace performance SUV, F-Type and XF and XE sports saloon model ranges, as well as the latest Land Rover models.

A video gives an overview of how the service works:

“In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards,” Virk, the director of connected car and future technology at Jaguar, says. “Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refuelling quicker and easier.

“With this new system, you can choose any pump on the forecourt and pay for the fuel even if you’ve forgotten your wallet or can’t find your credit or debit card. You will save time because there’s no more queuing to pay in a shop — expenses and tax returns will also be made much simpler, with no receipts to lose as these will be sent electronically.”

“As the car becomes more connected to the Internet of Things, we will always be guided by what is appropriate and safe to do while driving,” Virk adds. “So in-car payments would only be enabled when it is safe to do so, preventing unnecessary driver distractions.”

“With around 30m customers every day, we have a mission to continuously find ways to make our customers’ journeys better,” says David Bunch from Shell. “We look forward to further exciting developments like this across our 43,000 sites around the world soon.”

Shell partnered with PayPal to roll out mobile payments at the pump across the “vast majority” of its 1,000 service stations in the UK in February 2015.