Apple Pay and Android Pay prepare for Korea launch

Apple Pay and Android Pay are preparing to launch in Korea, according to The Korea Herald. “Apple’s executives recently held a meeting with South Korean financial authorities — a move that can be viewed as the company testing the waters,” the publication reports. “Local card companies forecast that Google’s Android Pay is likely to be introduced earlier than Apple Pay.”
