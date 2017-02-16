Friday 17 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Mobile payments service for children to begin beta trials

    News in brief

    Beta tests of the Virtual Piggy mobile payments platform for children, which “offers the ability for children to learn how to use the payment tools of the digital economy” with parental controls built in, will begin in April. “Our technology will prepare a new generation for responsible financial management that will last into adulthood,” says CEO John Coyne.

    Filed by Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 16 February 2017, 16:38

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     