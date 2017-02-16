Beta tests of the Virtual Piggy mobile payments platform for children, which “offers the ability for children to learn how to use the payment tools of the digital economy” with parental controls built in, will begin in April. “Our technology will prepare a new generation for responsible financial management that will last into adulthood,” says CEO John Coyne.
- IBM’s Watson integrates Visa Token Service to enable tokenized payments on connected devices
- Smart home owners can ask Alexa to unlock front door
- Mobile payments service for children to begin beta trials
- Apple patent shows touchscreen fingerprint scanner
