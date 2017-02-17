Amazon and Google to add phone calls for virtual assistants?

Consumers with Amazon Echo or Google Home could use the virtual assistant devices to make or receive phone calls later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports. Despite security concerns, sources told the publication that turning the assistants into home phones was the “logical next step for the artificial intelligence-powered speakers”.
