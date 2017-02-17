Friday 17 February 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Google Home owners get voice commands for grocery shopping

    Owners of the Google Home speaker powered by Google Assistant can now buy groceries using voice commands. “Order from participating Google Express retailers, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and more than 50 other national and locally available retailers,” Google says. “Over the coming months, we’ll add new features and enable purchases for other apps and services.”

    Filed by Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 17 February 2017, 14:35

