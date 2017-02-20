Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    TfL and Barclaycard to extend contactless network

    News in brief

    Transport for London (TfL) is aiming to extend contactless payments on its network to further areas outside of the capital, after Barclaycard announced it has retained its contract to provide payment processing solutions to TfL for at least another seven years. Some 800m journeys paid for with contactless methods have been made since the network launched in September 2014, with 1.8m now made every day — representing 39% of all pay-as-you-go journeys.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 20 February 2017, 13:42

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     