TfL and Barclaycard to extend contactless network

News in brief

Transport for London (TfL) is aiming to extend contactless payments on its network to further areas outside of the capital, after Barclaycard announced it has retained its contract to provide payment processing solutions to TfL for at least another seven years. Some 800m journeys paid for with contactless methods have been made since the network launched in September 2014, with 1.8m now made every day — representing 39% of all pay-as-you-go journeys.