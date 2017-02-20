Serbian bank launches HCE mobile payments

Customers of Kombank in Serbia can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments through a new feature added to the bank’s mobile banking app. The KOMePay service makes use of technology supplied by mobile wallet provider MeaWallet, which Swedish mobile payment specialist Seamless acquired in July 2016.
