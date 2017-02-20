Tuesday 21 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Serbian bank launches HCE mobile payments

    Customers of Kombank in Serbia can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments through a new feature added to the bank’s mobile banking app. The KOMePay service makes use of technology supplied by mobile wallet provider MeaWallet, which Swedish mobile payment specialist Seamless acquired in July 2016.

    Published 20 February 2017

