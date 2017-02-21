Wednesday 22 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Bank of China brings Apple Pay to UnionPay credit cards

    News in brief

    Bank of China has become the first bank in Hong Kong to offer Apple Pay with UnionPay credit cards. BOC UnionPay Dual Currency Credit cardholders can make payments at UnionPay QuickPass terminals in mainland China and Hong Kong. A HK$30 cash (US$4) gift for customers signing up for Apple Pay and promotions for using the service at Pacific Coffee and Sasa outlets are on offer until 20 April 2017.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 21 February 2017, 16:15

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , Trials and live services: ,

    More headlines...

     
     