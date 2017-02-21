Bank of China brings Apple Pay to UnionPay credit cards

Bank of China has become the first bank in Hong Kong to offer Apple Pay with UnionPay credit cards. BOC UnionPay Dual Currency Credit cardholders can make payments at UnionPay QuickPass terminals in mainland China and Hong Kong. A HK$30 cash (US$4) gift for customers signing up for Apple Pay and promotions for using the service at Pacific Coffee and Sasa outlets are on offer until 20 April 2017.
- UK bank tests voice commands with Google Home
- Mahindra Comviva launches biometric payments solution for rural Indian merchants
- Europe to relax requirements on strong customer authentication for online and unattended payments
- Visa Token Service to spread across Europe in 2017
- Gulf Oil unveils Gulf Pay for mobile payments and special offers at fuel stations
Explore: