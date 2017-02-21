Bank of China brings Apple Pay to UnionPay credit cards

News in brief

Bank of China has become the first bank in Hong Kong to offer Apple Pay with UnionPay credit cards. BOC UnionPay Dual Currency Credit cardholders can make payments at UnionPay QuickPass terminals in mainland China and Hong Kong. A HK$30 cash (US$4) gift for customers signing up for Apple Pay and promotions for using the service at Pacific Coffee and Sasa outlets are on offer until 20 April 2017.