Gulf Oil unveils Gulf Pay for mobile payments and special offers at fuel stations

Customers at Gulf Oil fuel stations across select New England and New York markets in the US are to pilot a new mobile payment service that will enable drivers to navigate to the nearest station, pay for fuel at the pump, receive exclusive offers and purchase products inside the convenience store.

Gulf Pay is powered by mobile payments at the pump provider P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform, and will provide special deals on both fuel and in-store products at participating locations, allowing customers to tailor in-app preferences to fit their specific needs.

The company has also signed an agreement with Mastercard to accept the Masterpass digital payments platform through the app, and plans to “expand the Gulf Pay app by teaming up with leading mobile wallets and technologies”.

“The pilot program will launch at Gulf retail fuel locations throughout select New England and New York markets in the first half of 2017 with plans to extend the app’s availability into additional markets in 2018,” Gulf Oil says.

‘Secure and seamless’

“The Gulf Pay app offers a convenient, secure and seamless shopping experience for customers by allowing payment authorisation directly from the comfort of their vehicle. Users can also use the app to locate the closest Gulf station, access live pricing and reliable directions and view station offerings.”

“With security at the core of the mobile purchasing experience, Gulf customers can feel confident because each Gulf Pay transaction is authorised securely,” Gulf Oil adds.

“Gulf plans to expand the Gulf Pay app by teaming up with leading mobile wallets and technologies. Gulf has signed an agreement to partner with Mastercard and will accept Masterpass through the app. This partnership will further improve offerings, capabilities and the payment experience for Gulf and Masterpass customers.”

“Importantly, PetroZone is compatible with your existing technology,” P97 says. “Our platform does not require costly or time-consuming hardware investments. It can modernise and integrate business operations across your existing point of sale and site systems.”

A video gives an overview of the PetroZone platform:

“Customer experience is a priority at Gulf as we aim to constantly evolve with our customers’ needs,” says Todd O’Malley, chief commercial officer at Gulf Oil.

“Mobile payment technology is changing the retail experience, and the Gulf Pay app enhances transaction security and further delivers on our commitment to provide high-quality products and services in a fast and convenient environment.”

“With their investment in PetroZone, Gulf will be able to increase the effectiveness of their marketing spend by delivering relevant digital offers resulting in more meaningful relationships with consumers,” adds P97 CEO Donald Frieden.

Mastercard announced a global partnership with P97 to enable mobile payments and rewards at gas stations and convenience stores equipped with PetroZone through Masterpass in October 2015.