Mahindra Comviva launches biometric payments solution for rural Indian merchants

PARTNER NEWS: Mobile financial solutions firm Mahindra Comviva has launched PayPlus Aadhaar Pay, a merchant payment acceptance solution designed for rural India that will enable merchants to accept in-store payments through Aadhaar numbers and biometric-based authentication.

“PayPlus Aadhaar Pay simplifies digital payments by using Aadhaar numbers and linked biometric credentials to facilitate merchant on-boarding and payments,” Mahindra Comviva says. “In order to process payments, the customer provides their Aadhaar number to the merchant and authorises payment through their fingerprint.

“The solution requires a biometric device to be linked to [a] merchant’s mobile phone for payment authentication. However, customers do not need a phone at all.”

“We are very excited at the launch of PayPlus Aadhaar Pay because it has the potential to take the digital payments initiative to every village in India,” says the company’s head of mobile financial solutions Srinivas Nidugondi.

