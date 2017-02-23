Consumers show more trust in mobile wallet security

Friday 24 February 2017 | RSS

 
    Global consumers are “more concerned” with protecting their financial and payments information on a computer than protecting the same data in a mobile wallet, ACI Worldwide and Aite Group research reveals, with more than 80% believing their mobile wallet data is secure. 75% of the 6,000 consumers across 20 countries surveyed are “very interested” in receiving a call or SMS to help mitigate fraud.

    Published 23 February 2017

