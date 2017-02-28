NXP signs deals to add NFC to cars

News in brief

PARTNER NEWS: Five “leading car OEMs” are to integrate NFC technology from NXP into cars to enable a variety of secure interactions including vehicle access, Bluetooth and WiFi pairing, personalization and payments, the chip maker has announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. A new automotive-grade NFC frontend IC, optimized for secure car access, has also been announced along with a vehicle door handle reference design based on the new NCx3320 chip.