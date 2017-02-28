Wednesday 1 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    NXP signs deals to add NFC to cars

    News in brief

    PARTNER NEWS: Five “leading car OEMs” are to integrate NFC technology from NXP into cars to enable a variety of secure interactions including vehicle access, Bluetooth and WiFi pairing, personalization and payments, the chip maker has announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. A new automotive-grade NFC frontend IC, optimized for secure car access, has also been announced along with a vehicle door handle reference design based on the new NCx3320 chip.

    Filed by in Barcelona Email Christopher Brown nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 28 February 2017, 12:42

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     