Visa’s mVisa QR-based mobile payment service is now live in India, Kenya and Rwanda and will soon be available in Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan and Vietnam, the company has announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Mastercard’s Masterpass QR service, meanwhile, is now available in seven countries in Africa and Asia — Kenya, Pakistan, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana.
Mastercard and Visa expand availability of QR payments
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP