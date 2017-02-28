Wednesday 1 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Mastercard and Visa expand availability of QR payments

    Visa’s mVisa QR-based mobile payment service is now live in India, Kenya and Rwanda and will soon be available in Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan and Vietnam, the company has announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Mastercard’s Masterpass QR service, meanwhile, is now available in seven countries in Africa and Asia — Kenya, Pakistan, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana.

      Think cardless, contactless, and (credit card account) numberless. Think mobile and token based. For most purposes and applications QR tags and bar codes seem to work as well as NFC.

