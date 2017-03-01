Apple Pay begins major promotional campaign in Japan

Apple is promoting adoption of Apple Pay in Japan via a two month campaign that offers a wide range of rewards and benefits to consumers who choose to use the NFC payments service.

The offers available to Apple Pay users during the campaign, which runs from 1 March to 30 April 2017, include 5% cashback from JCB, additional loyalty points from Aeon, a prize draw from MUFG Card that will give 50,000 yen (US$440) to 50 Apple Pay users who spend over 15,000 yen ($132), up to 50% cashback from Cedyna and a 1,000 yen ($8.80) credit for commuters who use Apple Pay to purchase a Suica transportation pass.

Three retailers are also taking part in the promotion with discounts available on specific products purchased in their stores.

A total of 18 card issuers plus JR East, which issues the Suica card, are taking part in the promotional campaign, up from 12 card issuers who offered support for Apple Pay when the service launched in Japan in October 2016.