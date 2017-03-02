Wristbands for contactless payments given away at MWC

News in brief

Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) and Spain’s CaixaBank have distributed prepaid wristbands to visitors to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona which let them make contactless payments. “The device can also be used as a building access control system or as a public transport card thanks to the NFC contactless technology and various mobile applications,” G&D says. CaixaBank’s Matteo Fermi has written for NFC World’s What’s New in Payments report on how mobile payments can add value to traditional banking services.