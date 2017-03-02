Nordea launches PSD2-inspired Open Banking portal

News in brief

Nordic bank Nordea has launched the first version of its Open Banking/Open API portal, offering third-party developers the chance to collaborate with the bank as part of the requirements laid out by the European Payment Services Directive (PSD2). “Nordea is seeking to actively collaborate with third parties and industry innovators to co-create future banking services,” says Nordea’s Jarkko Turunen. The bank’s Liisa Kanniainen has written for NFC World’s What’s New in Payments report on what the new European PSD2 and GDPR regulations mean for the future role of banks.