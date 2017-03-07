Wednesday 8 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Singapore to add open APIs to government IDs

    The Singapore government is to add open APIs, biometrics and encryption to its digital identity system, as well as launch a mobile P2P service to allow money transfers using mobile phone numbers. “Open APIs would allow others, including the private sector, to incorporate the digital identity features into their services,” GovInsider reports. “This means that the ID could potentially be used to access internet banking and other services.”

