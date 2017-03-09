Watchmaker Movado adds Android Pay to new smartwatches

Friday 10 March 2017 | RSS

 
    A smartwatch collection from watchmaker Movado, powered by Google’s Android Wear 2.0 operating system, is to launch later this year, adding Android Pay capability to five new watches. “Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, two brands in the Movado Group portfolio, are also partnering with Google,” Movado says. “Collections will launch fall of 2017.” Google unveiled Android Wear 2.0 with support for Android Pay last month.

