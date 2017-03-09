A smartwatch collection from watchmaker Movado, powered by Google’s Android Wear 2.0 operating system, is to launch later this year, adding Android Pay capability to five new watches. “Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, two brands in the Movado Group portfolio, are also partnering with Google,” Movado says. “Collections will launch fall of 2017.” Google unveiled Android Wear 2.0 with support for Android Pay last month.
- Royal Bank of Canada adds Siri money transfers
- Watchmaker Movado adds Android Pay to new smartwatches
- Wearable payments platform to be tested on three continents
- Sweden becomes first Nordic country to get Samsung Pay
- Offers increase US mobile payment transaction frequency in stores by 50%