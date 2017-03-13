Monday 13 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Samsung Pay to work with budget smartphones in India?

    Samsung is planning to make Samsung Pay available on its non-premium smartphones in India, including its budget J series models, according to Mashable sources. It is likely that Samsung will make this possible through Samsung Pay Mini, the pared-down version of Samsung Pay unveiled in February 2017. Samsung Pay launched through an early access programme in India last week.

