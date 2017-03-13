Nintendo Switch includes STMicroelectronics NFC technology

PARTNER NEWS: Nintendo has integrated a range of advanced semiconductor solutions from STMicroelectronics into the main console and controllers of its latest Nintendo Switch gaming device. The solutions include motion sensors, STM32 microcontrollers, a touch-screen controller IC and an NFC controller IC.

The ST NFC controller IC has been embedded into the Joy-Con controller and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to enable contactless communication using NFC with Nintendo’s Amiibo accessories, which were unveiled in June 2014.

“We are delighted to have contributed to Nintendo Switch, which is an innovative gaming device that offers a unique user experience through an exciting new approach, with our broad expertise in sensing, processing and connectivity,” says Marco Cassis, executive vice president at ST.

