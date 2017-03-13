Nintendo Switch includes STMicroelectronics NFC technology

PARTNER NEWS: Nintendo has integrated a range of advanced semiconductor solutions from STMicroelectronics into the main console and controllers of its latest Nintendo Switch gaming device. The solutions include motion sensors, STM32 microcontrollers, a touch-screen controller IC and an NFC controller IC.
The ST NFC controller IC has been embedded into the Joy-Con controller and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to enable contactless communication using NFC with Nintendo’s Amiibo accessories, which were unveiled in June 2014.
“We are delighted to have contributed to Nintendo Switch, which is an innovative gaming device that offers a unique user experience through an exciting new approach, with our broad expertise in sensing, processing and connectivity,” says Marco Cassis, executive vice president at ST.
Full details can be found in the press release:
Semiconductor Solutions from STMicroelectronics Selected by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch
STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced that its advanced semiconductor solutions, including motion sensors, touch-screen controller IC, STM32 microcontrollers, and NFC controller IC, have been selected for Nintendo Switch™ system, Nintendo’s latest innovative gaming device.
Nintendo Switch is a home gaming console that can be played anywhere, and consists of a console, two Joy-Con™ detachable controllers, Joy-Con charging grip and a dock. Several ST products contribute to this unique gaming device by enabling the intuitive user interface as well as through the NFC-connectivity function that enhances gameplay.
- ST’s 6-axis inertial sensors are embedded in the main console and in the controllers of Nintendo Switch, responding to players’ motions to control the games. The inertial sensor comprises a 6-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit) in an ultra-small footprint (2.5mm x 3mm x 0.6mm). The sensor enables increased accuracy and resolution with low noise performance, and also operates on very little power to keep players playing.
- The capacitive touch-screen controller IC from ST is mounted in the main console and features highly sensitive touch detection and low power consumption. Combining an analog front-end and a digital signal processor based on a microcontroller core, the controller IC enables multi-touch and a fast report rate. The touch-screen controller IC supports many types of capacitive touch-panel materials and structures, and can be configured based on the particular touch sensitivity required by consumers.
- Nintendo Switch uses three STM32 32-bit microcontrollers from ST for an ideal balance of processing capability, low power consumption, embedded memory, and package size. A high-performance STM32 MCU in a small package is embedded in Joy-Con (R) controller to manage the IR motion camera and the NFC function. In addition, a low-power STM32 MCU is embedded in the Joy-Con charging grip that attaches the controllers to meet battery-life constraints while performing signal-processing functions. Another STM32 MCU is embedded in the dock of the main console for power management functions.
- The ST NFC controller IC in the Joy-Con (R) controller and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller enable contactless communication using Near Field Communication technology with Nintendo’s amiibo™ accessories. The communication allows adding and customizing characters in supported games, as well as a way to deliver bonus content in such games. ST’s low power-consumption NFC controller ICs embed NFC Forum-compliant firmware and software protocol stacks, and provide high contactless performance for the best user experience.
“Since Nintendo’s launch of Wii in 2006, ST has strengthened its close relationship with Nintendo by delivering advanced semiconductors while expanding our product portfolio to best fit new gaming applications,” said Marco Cassis, Executive Vice President and President of Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics. “We are delighted to have contributed to Nintendo Switch, which is an innovative gaming device that offers a unique user experience through an exciting new approach, with our broad expertise in sensing, processing and connectivity.”
Nintendo Switch, Joy-Con, amiibo and Wii are trademarks of Nintendo.
About STMicroelectronics
ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented. In 2016, the Company’s net revenues were $6.97 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.