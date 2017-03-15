Security fears hit confidence in mobile payments

News in brief

More than two thirds of global consumers (70%) fear hackers could steal their personal information when they use a mobile wallet, and 67% worry their money could be stolen, a report from Oxford Economics and Charney Research says. “We found companies underestimate consumers’ enthusiasm for mobile payments, and businesses must do more to address their customers’ security concerns,” adds Oxford Economics, following the survey of 2,000 consumers and 300 business executives around the world.